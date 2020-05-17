COVID-19 cases in Belarus rise to 29,650
Belarus reported 969 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total to 29,650, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Of all the country's confirmed cases, 9,932 people have recovered so far, while 165 people with chronic diseases have died, according to the country's health ministry.
As of Sunday, over 350,000 tests have been conducted across the country, the ministry said.
