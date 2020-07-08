Zimbabwean president fires health minister over corruption scandal

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday fired health minister Obadiah Moyo who is facing allegations of corruption regarding a 60 million U.S. dollars deal to procure COVID-19 medical supplies, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The minister was arrested last month for awarding contracts to Drax International LLC and Drax Consult without following a transparent tender process.

"Please be advised that the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe ... has removed Obadiah Moyo from the office of Cabinet Minister with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate for a government minister," chief secretary to the Office of President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda said in a statement.

Moyo is the second minister in Mnangagwa's government to be arrested over high-level corruption allegations in the past 12 months.

The sacking of the minister comes at a time when health professionals including nurses are on strike demanding payment of their salaries in U.S. dollars.

Zimbabwe has recorded 734 confirmed cases of COVID-19, nine deaths and 197 recoveries as of Monday.