Rajnath Singh meets Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on January 16. Gyawali's three-day visit to India will conclude today.
He was in India from Jan 14-Jan 16.
Latest
Turkic peoples to revive liberated Azerbaijani lands in spiritual and cultural field - TURKSOY Sec-Gen
Call for prayer sounded for first time at cemetery in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district previously occupied by Armenia (VIDEO)
We are happy with Azerbaijan’s return of its ancestral lands - Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation (PHOTO)
Delegation of Turkic Council, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and TURKSOY visit Aghdam (PHOTO)
Azercell’s Mobile Eye and Mobile Dental Clinics provided free medical service to the hundreds of residents in 2020! (PHOTO)