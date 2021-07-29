Terrorism is the most serious threat to international peace: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that terrorism is the most serious threat to international peace and security, adding that any act of terror is a "crime against humanity".

Rajnath Singh was addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

“Any act of terror and support to such acts, including cross border terrorism, committed by whomsoever, wherever and for whatever motives, is a crime against humanity,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, reaffirming India’s resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

He also said: “India accords high priority to the consolidation of trust in the security domain within SCO as well as strengthening ties with SCO partners bilaterally on the basis of equality, mutual respect and understanding.”

The challenge today is not just one of concepts and norms, but equally of their sincere practice, Rajnath Singh added.