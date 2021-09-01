India Presides Over Unanimous Adoption Of 3 Key Mandates At Top UN Body

India presided over the unanimous adoption of three important mandate extensions of UN Security Council resolutions on the penultimate day of its Presidency of the powerful organ of the world body.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday presided over the Council's deliberations on the Middle East peace process, in particular the Palestinian issue.

India also "steered" discussions and the adoption of three other important mandate extensions of the UN Security Council on Mali sanctions, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and UNSOM (Somalia).

"With today's meetings, India's Presidency of the Security Council now reaches a successful closure. Each of our initiatives were designed to produce, to the extent possible, consensus-based substantive and forward-looking Council outcomes. This is a testimony to the constructive and bridging role that India attempted to play during its Presidency," Mr Shringla said in his remarks to the reporters at the UN Security Council hereafter chairing UNSC meetings, including one on Afghanistan, as Council President.