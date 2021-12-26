Dam bursts in northeastern Brazil forcing evacuations

A dam collapsed in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia after weeks of heavy rains, swamping already swollen local rivers and threatening flash floods, regional authorities said late on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The Igua dam is near the city of Vitoria da Conquista in southern Bahia, leading authorities to evacuate residents at risk down river, mainly in the town of Itambe.

There were no reports of deaths or injuries or major damage, though details of the incident remained limited.

"A dam with a large volume of water has collapsed and a strong flash flood will impact the municipality of Itambe...," the Itambe town hall posted on its official Instagram account.

"All residents should evacuate the margins of the Verruga river urgently," it added.