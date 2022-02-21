Snowstorms pummel northern Japan

A rapidly developing low pressure system along with a strong winter pressure pattern is bringing strong winds and heavy snow to Japan's northern prefecture of Hokkaido and the northeastern region of Tohoku, Trend reports citing NHK.

The Meteorological Agency says that from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, gusts of up to 140 kilometers per hour were recorded at Cape Erimo in Hokkaido and 118 kilometers per hour in Sakata City, Yamagata Prefecture.

Snowfall also intensified during the same period in Hokkaido, with 17 centimeters observed in the town of Engaru and 14 centimeters in the village of Shimukappu.

The agency says that low pressure system is expected to move toward eastern Hokkaido. Weather officials are forecasting strong winds up to 90 kilometers per hour in Hokkaido, with maximum gust speeds of up to 126 kilometers per hour. They are warning of whiteout conditions with zero visibility.

The officials have also advised caution as storm surges hit Hokkaido, Tohoku and Niigata Prefecture.

Areas along the Sea of Japan coast are expected to see more snowfall.

The Meteorological Agency forecasts up to 70 centimeters of snow for Niigata, 60 centimeters for Tohoku, and 50 centimeters for Hokkaido, northern Kanto and Nagano Prefecture during the 24-hour period through Tuesday morning.

Weather officials are warning of possible traffic disruptions and blackouts caused by snow accumulation on power lines. They are also urging people to remain alert for avalanches and snow falling off rooftops.