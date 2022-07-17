6 dead, 12 missing as mountain torrents hit SW China's Sichuan

Six people were killed and 12 were reported missing by 7 a.m. Sunday, after rainstorm-triggered mountain torrents hit southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities have said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

From 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, heavy rains pelted the Beichuan Qiang Autonomous County, affecting 13 townships and approximately 22,300 people, with precipitation of up to 110 millimeters.

The water levels of some rivers rose sharply, and floods mixed with floating objects, mud, sand and stones were formed. The floods hit Baishi Township, resulting in six deaths and reports of 12 missing people.

Authorities have dispatched more than 400 rescue workers to search for those reported missing, repair roads and communication facilities, and conduct other rescue operations.

More than 1,300 people have been relocated, including 480 people from Baishi Township.