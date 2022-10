Centrist Brazilian Senator Simone Tebet, who finished third in the presidential race, on Wednesday said she was supporting leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva against far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro when they face off in an Oct. 30 runoff vote, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Tebet received nearly 5 million votes in Sunday's first-round vote, making her ineligible for the second round. She said she would now be supporting Lula because of his support for Brazil's democracy and constitution.