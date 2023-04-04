Venezuela supports OPEC+ decision on oil production cuts — minister

The government of Venezuela supports decisions made at the ordinary meeting of OPEC+ monitoring committee, Oil Minister Rafael Tellechea tweeted, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We participated on behalf of Venezuela in the 48th meeting of the OPEC+ ministerial committee to confirm that our country supports decisions made by the alliance to ensure stability of the global energy market," Tellechea said.

On April 2, several OPEC + countries announced the voluntary oil production cut from May to the end of 2023. The voluntary reduction will stand at 1.66 mln barrels per day.