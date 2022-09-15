Putin and UN secretary general discussed the situation around the Zaporozhye NPP

Russian President Vladimir Putin and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres held phone talks and discussed the situation around the Zaporozhye NPP, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The situation around the ZNPP was discussed, including in the context of the results of its visit on September 1 by the IAEA delegation. Vladimir Putin gave a positive assessment of constructive cooperation with the agency and reviewed the measures taken by Russia to reliably ensure the security and physical protection of ZNPP facilities," the Kremlin said.