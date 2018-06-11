Erdogan: Turkish armed forces launch new military operation in northern Iraq

11 June 2018 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish Armed Forces have launched a new military operation in the north of Iraq, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported on June 11.

He stressed that the Turkish Air Force, using 20 aircraft, destroyed 14 bases of the PKK terrorists in the north of Iraq.

"Turkey is determined to fight the PKK," Erdogan said.

Earlier, it was reported that in the framework of the operation against the PKK in northern Iraq, the Turkish military moved deep into Iraqi territory by 73 kilometers.

Also earlier, the Spokesman and Deputy Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party of Turkey Mahir Unal said the Turkish authorities have repeatedly stated that military operations against the PKK militants in northern Iraq can start at any moment.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said earlier that Turkey has 11 military bases in northern Iraq, which greatly facilitate the fight against the PKK.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted for more than 25 years claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

