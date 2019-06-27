Women’s universities may appear in Turkey for first time

27 June 2019 18:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan does not exclude the opening of women's universities in the country, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

As reported, President Erdogan made such a statement while delivering speech at the Mukogawa Women’s University in Japan.

He stressed that out of 800 universities in Japan, 80 are women's universities. The president added that such universities may open in Turkey.

Presently, there are 207 universities in Turkey. The oldest university, namely Turkish National Police Academy, was set up in 1937. According to the Turkish Ministry of National Education, 7.740 million students study at universities in Turkey in 2018/2019 academic year.

