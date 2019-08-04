Turkish forces neutralize 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

4 August 2019 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish fighter jets neutralized three PKK terrorists during a counter-terrorism operation in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Airstrikes were carried out in the Gara region in coordination with the ongoing Operation Claw, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

On July 13, Turkey launched Operation Claw-2 as a follow-up on the successfully ongoing Claw-1, which revealed new information on terrorist activities, according to the ministry.

A total of 71 terrorists have been "neutralized" since the launch of Operation Claw, the ministry announced on Monday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran seizes Iraqi oil tanker smuggling fuel in Gulf
Iran 4 August 22:10
Turkey will enter area east of Euphrates, notified US, Russia, Erdogan says
Turkey 4 August 19:25
Iraqi intelligence says IS recruits women for terrorist attacks
Other News 4 August 14:41
EBRD launches mentoring program for Syrian entrepreneurs in Turkey
Economy 3 August 14:07
Bus with Azerbaijani tourists turns over in Turkey
Turkey 3 August 13:50
Turkish ex-president to nominate candidacy for presidency in 2023
Turkey 3 August 13:46
Latest
At Least 16 Killed, 21 Injured In Explosion at Cancer Institute in Cairo (UPDATED)
Arab World 04:14
Militant shelling in Idlib de-escalation zone injures 4 Syrian servicemen
Arab World 02:51
5.1-magnitude quake hits Afghanistan
Other News 01:58
Six Mexicans killed in El Paso shooting, Mexican president says
Other News 01:08
70 Europe-bound illegal immigrants arrested in southeastern Tunisia
World 00:11
U.S., Taliban resumes 8th round of talks in Doha
US 4 August 23:16
Iran seizes Iraqi oil tanker smuggling fuel in Gulf
Iran 4 August 22:10
Instagram users in Europe, US report App is down
World 4 August 21:56
British Brexit Minister urges EU to change terms of talks
Europe 4 August 21:24