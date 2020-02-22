Turkey reveals data on its chemical products export to Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey’s exports of chemical products to Iran dropped by 28.61 percent in January 2020, compared to 2019, and amounted to over $40.3 million, Trend reports referring to Turkey's Ministry of Trade on Feb. 19.

Turkey’s export of chemical products to Iran increased by 13.37 percent in 2019, compared to December 2018, and exceeded $532.1 million.

Export of chemical products from Turkey to world market increased by 10.6 percent in January 2019 compared to the same month of 2018, amounting to $1.7 billion or to 11.5 percent of the country’s total exports.

Turkey’s export of chemical products amounted to $20.7 billion from January 2019 through January 2020, which is 11.4 percent of country’s total export.

Turkey’s foreign trade turnover in 2019 exceeded $374.2 billion.

In December 2019, export from Turkey increased by 6.4 percent compared to December 2018, exceeding $14.6 billion.

In this month, Turkey's import increased by 14.9 percent compared and reached $19 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu