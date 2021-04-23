Erdoğan, Biden hold phone call, agree to meet at June NATO summit
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Joe Biden held their first phone call on Friday, the White House announced, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
The two leaders agreed to meet during the NATO summit in June, the statement said.
Biden conveyed "his interest in a constructive bilateral relationship with expanded areas of cooperation and effective management of disagreements," the White House said in a brief statement.
