15 of 187 fires ongoing in Turkey: Erdogan
Some 187 fires broke out in Turkey in the last eight days, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said late Wednesday during a televised interview, adding that 15 of them are currently ongoing, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
The president also shared information about Turkey's efforts in putting out the blazes.
“51 helicopters, 20 planes are engaged in operations to douse forest fires,” he said.
