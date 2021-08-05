Turkey confirms 26,822 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Wednesday registered 26,822 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,822,487, according to its Health Ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 122 to 51,767, while 6,096 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 262,048 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 41.3 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 27.83 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 74.32 million doses including third booster jabs.