Turkish Airlines will operate special flight from Kazakhstan

Turkish Airlines (THY), will evacuate 75 flight personnel from Kazakhstan's city of Almaty, the company announced on Friday, Trend reports.

The carrier said in a written statement that a special flight would bring the THY flight attendants and employees of other Turkish airline companies stuck in Almaty to Turkey's largest city Istanbul.

"A THY plane will take off Istanbul tonight after getting the necessary permissions" and is expected to arrive with the crews onboard on Saturday afternoon, it noted.

Meanwhile, THY has also been evaluating all the evacuation opportunities for the carrier's six flight attendants who have been currently in Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan, according to the statement.

Following the adverse developments in Kazakhstan, Turkish Airlines canceled its flights to this country until Jan. 9.