Erdogan, Saudi crown prince exchange Eid greetings

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on Monday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications confirmed in a statement that the two leaders exchanged greetings on the occasion of Qurban Bayram, Islam's second-most important Islamic festival, also known as Eid al-Adha.

President Erdogan and the crown prince also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and other regional issues.