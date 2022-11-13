Greece, US, some EU members protect terrorists: President Erdogan

Greece, the United States and some EU members protect terrorists, including the Gulenist Terrorist Group (FETO) members, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks published Saturday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"Who protects them now? Mainly Greece. They run away to Greece, they run away to Europe. They always fled there. They live in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, England and America.

"And America is hiding this man (FETO leader Fetullah Gulen). Who is hiding? (U.S. President Joe) Biden is hiding. They gave them a huge mansion in Pennsylvania, where this man lives. If you ask me where is the center of terrorists, that's what I'm telling you right now," Erdogan told Turkish press members after his visit to Uzbekistan, where he attended the ninth summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).