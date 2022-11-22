Cuban leader to hold talks with Erdogan in Türkiye on Wednesday

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel will pay a three-day official visit to Türkiye upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

At talks to be held in the capital Ankara on Wednesday, the bilateral relations will be reviewed with all aspects and necessary steps in order to enhance the cooperation between the two countries will be discussed.

Within the scope of the visit, which corresponds to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Cuba, it is also envisaged to exchange views on regional and global issues, particularly Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as bilateral relations.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Cuba were established in 1952. Türkiye opened its first Embassy in the Caribbean in Havana in 1979.

Erdogan paid a visit to Cuba on 10-11 February 2015. This was the first presidential visit from Türkiye to Cuba and was a milestone for the bilateral relations between the two countries.