Türkiye names regions with highest number of earthquake victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The death toll in the earthquake zones in Türkiye's Maras has reached 530 people, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told local media, Trend reports.

"As a result of the earthquake, 530 people died in Maras, 872 in Hatay, 293 in Osmaniye, 720 in Adiyaman, 92 in Diyarbakir, 95 in Sanliurfa, 481 in Gaziantep, 146 in Adana, and 166 in Malatya," he said.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 has hit southeastern Türkiye on February 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

As many as 3,549 people died, 22,168 people got injured and 5,775 buildings were destroyed following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake. More than 8,000 people were rescued from the rubble.