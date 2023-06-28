Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Türkiye

Turkish FM discusses grain agreement with UN Secretary General

Türkiye Materials 28 June 2023 07:23 (UTC +04:00)
Turkish FM discusses grain agreement with UN Secretary General

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Turkish Foreign Ministry says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the conversation took place on the initiative of the UN Secretary General. Hakan Fidan discussed with Guterres issues related to the Istanbul agreement on the export of grain from Ukrainian ports and humanitarian aid to Syria. The ministry said that Guterres congratulated Hakan Fidan on his appointment to a new position.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more