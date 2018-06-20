Trump to order end of immediate immigrant family separations at U.S. border

20 June 2018 23:35 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would sign an executive order on immigration on Wednesday to end the immediate separation of immigrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border, which has sparked outrage in the United States and abroad, Reuters reported.

An administration official said Trump would sign an order that would require immigrant families to be detained together if they are caught crossing the border illegally. Trump previously had insisted his hands were tied on the separation policy.

The order also would move parents with children to the front of the line for immigration proceedings but would not end a “zero tolerance” policy that urges criminal prosecution of immigrants crossing the border illegally, the official said.

“I’ll be doing something that’s somewhat pre-emptive but ultimately will be matched by legislation I’m sure,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“We want security for our country,” Trump said. “We will have that as the same time we have compassion ... I’ll be signing something in a little while that’s going to do that.”

Videos of youngsters in cages and an audiotape of wailing children have sparked anger in the United States from groups ranging from clergy to influential business leaders, as well as condemnation from abroad, including Pope Francis.

The House of Representatives planned to vote on Thursday on two bills designed to halt the practice of separating families and to address other immigration issues.

But Republicans said they were uncertain if either measure would have enough support to be approved. Trump told House Republicans on Tuesday night he would support either of the immigration bills under consideration but did not give a preference.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
EU to hit U.S. imports from Friday in response to Trump tariffs
Europe 20 June 15:20
Oil up on U.S. stocks, Libya ahead of OPEC meeting
Oil&Gas 20 June 12:45
North Korea, China discuss 'true peace', denuclearization
China 20 June 12:43
US Senate approves $500m for Israel's missile defense program
US 20 June 10:02
U.S. shale producers warn Chinese tariffs would hit energy exports
US 20 June 09:47
Russia requests to join US-EU WTO consultations on steel and aluminum
Russia 20 June 09:39
China urges U.S. to stop damaging words and deeds on trade
China 19 June 11:55
Senate to ban US weapon supplies to Turkey over potential purchase of Russian S-400 system
US 19 June 09:45
China says will 'fight back firmly' if U.S. publishes additional tariffs
China 19 June 09:32
Trump Establishes Space Force as Sixth Branch of US Armed Forces
US 18 June 22:57
U.S. oil slumps as China threatens duty on U.S. crude imports
Oil&Gas 18 June 10:02
Asian shares fall as U.S.-China trade spat escalates
US 18 June 09:54
At least 5 migrants killed in car crash after US border patrol chase
US 18 June 08:22
Pentagon denies reports on airstrike at Syrian army positions near Bukamal
US 18 June 06:19
U.S. bombs Syrian positions, Syrian military source tells state media
Arab World 18 June 02:46
Turkey, US ink 90-day agreement on Syria: PM
Turkey 16 June 10:25
Trump supports Republican immigration bills in U.S. House: White House
US 16 June 04:50
Trump speaks with Qatar's Emir over Gulf unity
US 16 June 00:23