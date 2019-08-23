U.S. state secretary visits Ottawa before G7 summit

23 August 2019 04:15 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived here Thursday morning for an official visit to Canada ahead of the upcoming Group 7 (G7) summit in Biarritz, France, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The G7 countries are to meet in France this weekend for their annual summit. The last one took place in Canada in 2018 and ended in a tense spat between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump over trade issues.

Pompeo is to meet with Trudeau during his visit, seen as a follow-up to Trudeau's June meeting with Trump in Washington, D.C., where the two leaders discussed plans to ratify the new North American trade agreement between Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will also meet with Pompeo, according to the Canadian Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Freeland's office said the meeting with Pompeo will center around Canada-U.S. cooperation on a number of domestic and international fronts, as well as security and foreign policy matters.

The U.S. State Department said the crisis in Venezuela will also be on the agenda.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes California
US 05:06
White House backs off plan to cut foreign aid: source
US 01:26
Zenith Energy’s revenues exceed $55M
Oil&Gas 22 August 17:08
Turkmenistan, US mull political issues
Turkmenistan 22 August 13:40
US sees 54.4% increase in oil &gas industry merger and acquisition deals
Oil&Gas 22 August 12:53
Trade between US, Kazakhstan up by 31.8%
Kazakhstan 21 August 11:08
Latest
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes California
US 05:06
Argentina's Macri says IMF team coming next week
Other News 03:33
6 dead in road accident in Cuba
Other News 02:51
Tunisian PM delegates his powers to focus on presidential race
Other News 02:05
White House backs off plan to cut foreign aid: source
US 01:26
13 killed in clashes in southern Tripoli, Libya
Other News 00:45
26 years pass since occupation of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli, Jabrayil districts by Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 00:01
South Sudan makes minor oil discovery, first since independence
Other News 22 August 23:28
Bolsonaro says Brazil lacks resources to fight Amazon fires
Other News 22 August 22:59