Number of active U.S. drilling rigs declines slightly this week

23 November 2019 06:02 (UTC+04:00)

The number of active drilling rigs in the United States decreased by three to 803 this week, down 276 rigs year-on-year, according to the weekly data released by Baker Hughes on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the Houston-based oilfield services company, these active drilling rigs included 671 oil rigs operating in the U.S. oil fields, down three from the previous week; gas drilling rigs and miscellaneous rigs were 129 and three, respectively, unchanged from last week.

Of the 803 rigs, 781 were land drilling rigs, down three from the previous week, and offshore drilling rigs remained at 22, unchanged from last week.

Of them, 54 were directional drilling rigs, 699 horizontal drilling rigs and 50 vertical drilling rigs.

During the week, the number of drilling rigs increased the most in Louisiana by two, to 56 rigs, while Alaska lost the most with three to 5 rigs. Texas lost two in the week, to 406 rigs.

All the three lost in the week are horizontal drilling rigs, and the count of horizontal drilling rigs in the country was down 230 year-on-year.

