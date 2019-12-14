Trump admits US will develop offensive space capabilities

14 December 2019 01:21 (UTC+04:00)

The newly established Space Force Command would be an important component of the United States’ offensive - in addition to defensive - capabilities, the US President Donald Trump said on Friday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"The Space Force will be a very important component of our defense and, frankly, our offense. It will be very important for our country," Trump said at the start of a meeting with Paraguay President Mario Abdo Benitez at the White House.

In August, Trump announced the creation of a new branch of the US military, Space Force, and said that space would be the next theatre of military operations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Digital trade, cyber intrusions to be part of US-China phase 2 trade talks
US 02:03
Turkish Parliament condemns US motion on 1915 events
Turkey 13 December 23:16
China to buy additional $32 billion in U.S. farm goods over two years, sign deal in January: USTR
US 13 December 22:39
China, U.S. agree on text of phase one trade deal
China 13 December 21:11
Tyson Foods to build three meat processing plants in Kazakhstan
Construction 13 December 17:56
US ambassador in Turkey summoned to Foreign Ministry
Turkey 13 December 17:50
Latest
Digital trade, cyber intrusions to be part of US-China phase 2 trade talks
US 02:03
Ford recalls 547,538 Super Duty pickup trucks on post-crash fire risk
Other News 00:39
UNESCO lists Thai massage in intangible cultural heritage list
Other News 13 December 23:55
Turkish Parliament condemns US motion on 1915 events
Turkey 13 December 23:16
China to buy additional $32 billion in U.S. farm goods over two years, sign deal in January: USTR
US 13 December 22:39
Turkish exports to OIC countries exceed $36B (Exclusive)
Turkey 13 December 22:18
Azerbaijan’s Azeraluminium holds tree planting campaign in memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Society 13 December 22:02
MFA: Armenian FM very afraid of negative political reaction within country
Politics 13 December 21:58
US Senate’s decision on so-called “Armenian genocide” devoid of any legal grounds - Turkish diplomat
Turkey 13 December 21:58