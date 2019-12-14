Trump admits US will develop offensive space capabilities

The newly established Space Force Command would be an important component of the United States’ offensive - in addition to defensive - capabilities, the US President Donald Trump said on Friday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"The Space Force will be a very important component of our defense and, frankly, our offense. It will be very important for our country," Trump said at the start of a meeting with Paraguay President Mario Abdo Benitez at the White House.

In August, Trump announced the creation of a new branch of the US military, Space Force, and said that space would be the next theatre of military operations.

