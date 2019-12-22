Trump invites Britain's Johnson to the White House in new year

22 December 2019 08:51 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump has invited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit him in the White House in the new year, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The report added that Trump’s invitation to Johnson was made after the British prime minister’s recent election win. Formal discussions on the exact timing of Johnson’s visit are yet to held, Britain’s Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing Downing Street sources.

“Some potential dates have been floated in mid-January but nothing has yet been formally agreed. But it is clear that both sides want to make it happen some time in early 2020,” the report quoted a source close to the White House as saying.

The development comes as Johnson won approval for his Brexit deal in the British parliament on Friday, the first step toward fulfilling his election pledge to deliver Britain’s departure from the European Union by Jan. 31.

The parliamentary approval followed Johnson’s landslide election victory earlier this month.

As Britain prepares to leave the bloc, Johnson and Trump agreed in a phone call on Monday to pursue an “ambitious” UK-U.S. free trade agreement.

After Johnson’s election win, Trump had said Britain and the United States were now free to strike a ‘massive’ new trade deal after Brexit.

“This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U.”, Trump had said in a tweet earlier this month.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump and Japan's Abe spoke about North Korea: White House spokesman
US 08:24
Trump claims trade talks 'breakthrough' with China
US 06:19
Eni to be engaged in new renewable projects in US
Oil&Gas 21 December 11:02
World oil market to tip into deficit next year
Oil&Gas 21 December 09:51
Trump says talked with China's Xi on trade deal, Hong Kong, North Korea
US 20 December 21:30
US investors to indirectly support OPEC+ in tackling global oversupply
Oil&Gas 20 December 11:36
Latest
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Dec. 21 - Dec. 22
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:59
At least 21 dead after bus collides with tractor-trailer in Guatemala
Other News 09:39
Trump and Japan's Abe spoke about North Korea: White House spokesman
US 08:24
Russia to send goods to Uzbekistan via agro-express trains (Exclusive)
Business 08:00
Top DPRK leader holds meeting to discuss boosting military capability
Other News 07:11
Trump claims trade talks 'breakthrough' with China
US 06:19
Macron calls for Christmas truce in French pension strikes
Europe 05:35
NASA, Boeing investigating why Starliner spacecraft missed orbit
Other News 04:50
DR Congo most displacement-affected country in Africa: UN
Other News 04:01