Several injured in stabbing attack during Hanukkah celebration at NYC synagogue

Several people have been injured in a stabbing attack at a synagogue in a suburb north of New York City, Fox News reported on late Saturday, as Jews around the world are celebrating the Festival of Lights, Hannukah, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Multiple emergency vehicles have been sent to the scene.

There have been no reports about any arrests so far. Police requested county aviation to launch lights and search and have all K9s available in the county to respond.

The suspect reportedly used a machete.

The attack comes just weeks after a deadly shooting occurred at a kosher grocery market in New Jersey that claimed the lives of six people.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news