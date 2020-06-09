Macy's says reopened stores performing better than expected
Macy’s Inc said on Tuesday its 450 reopened stores were performing better than expected, giving some respite for the department store operator that reported nearly $1 billion in quarterly operating losses, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Macy’s said its preliminary sales fell to $3.02 billion in the quarter ended May 2, from $5.50 billion, in line with the company’s prior forecast.
The company reported a preliminary adjusted net loss of $630 million in the same period, compared to a profit of $137 million a year earlier.
Latest
Charge d'Affaires of Spanish embassy in Azerbaijan meets with reps of Azerbaijan-Spain Working Group on Inter-Parliamentary Relations (PHOTO)
AccessBank Azerbaijan Supervisory Board member set up Development Bank of Austria and managed it for 10 years