Biden hopes to complete evacuation of Americans from Afghanistan by August 31

US President Joe Biden is hopeful that American troops will be able to complete the evacuation of US nationals from Afghanistan by August 31 as initially planned, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CBS, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The president is committed to ensuring that every American who wants to leave Afghanistan gets out of Afghanistan. He believes that we can accomplish that by August 31," Sullivan said when asked if the US leader is mulling over extending the US presence in the country. At the same time, he could not specify how many Americans there are in Afghanistan now.