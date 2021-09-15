US in touch with India regarding ‘over-the-horizon’ support: Blinken

The United States is in touch with India regarding the over-the-horizon capabilities and plans, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress.



The so-called over-the-horizon capabilities Biden has repeatedly touted make identifying and striking terrorists with aerial surveillance and drones launched from outside the country.

In the aftermath of the Afghanistan withdrawal and evacuation, the White House has promised the American people an “over-the-horizon” strategy to fight any transnational terrorism threats emanating from Afghanistan.

When asked whether the Biden administration has reached out to India as a possible staging area for future over the horizon forces capabilities, Blinken said that the Biden administration is deeply engaged with India.

President Biden and his Administration’s spokesmen said that the U.S. will rely on an “over-the-horizon” (OTH) capability to identify threats and “act quickly and decisively if needed.”