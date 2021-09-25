Iran must ‘move quickly’ if it wants to resume nuclear deal talks: US official

Tehran needs to “move quickly” if it wants to resume talks on the Iran nuclear deal, a senior State Department official said, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“Our commitment to doing this is not indefinite. Because at a certain time, the JCPOA is no longer going to convey the non-proliferation benefits that it once did. So, we call on the Iranians to move quickly, meet us in Vienna,” Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood said.