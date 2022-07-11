SpaceX launches 46 more Starlink internet satellites into space

U.S. private space company SpaceX has successfully launched 46 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 6:39 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.

Following the launch, SpaceX confirmed the Starlink satellites were deployed.

Falcon 9's first stage landed on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship, which was stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable, according to SpaceX.