...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. US

SpaceX launches 46 more Starlink internet satellites into space

US Materials 11 July 2022 21:58
SpaceX launches 46 more Starlink internet satellites into space

Follow Trend on

U.S. private space company SpaceX has successfully launched 46 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 6:39 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.

Following the launch, SpaceX confirmed the Starlink satellites were deployed.

Falcon 9's first stage landed on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship, which was stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable, according to SpaceX.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more