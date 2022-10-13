US sees China as main geopolitical challenge, does not want Cold War — White House

The United States sees China as its biggest geopolitical challenge, yet it does not want to see the world split into rigid blocs, an open confrontation, or another Cold War, US presidential national security adviser Jake Sullivan said during an on-the-record press call timed for the release of a new version of the US National Security Strategy, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We recognize that in the geopolitical space, the PRC represents America’s most consequential geopolitical challenge," he said.

"And while that will play out in the Indo-Pacific to a significant extent, there are global dimensions to the challenge as well," Sullivan added.

"But the strategy also makes clear that we avoid seeing the world solely through the prism of strategic competition. And we will not try to divide the world into rigid blocks. We are not seeking to have competition tip over into confrontation or a new Cold War," the official underscored.

On Wednesday, the US published a new edition of the National Security Strategy, which includes about 48 pages. The document outlines priority areas for US domestic and foreign policy, and lists the main threats for the country.