Number of active U.S. drilling rigs down slightly this week

The number of active drilling rigs in the United States stands at 760 this week, down by one from the previous week but up by 115 from a year ago, according to the weekly data released Friday by Houston-based oilfield services company Baker Hughes, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

These active drilling rigs included 607 oil rigs operating in the U.S. oil fields, down by two from the previous week, and 151 gas drilling rigs, up by one from last week, and two miscellaneous rigs, the same as last week.

The rigs included 741 land drilling rigs, two inland water rigs, and 17 offshore drilling rigs.

Of the active drilling rigs, 42 are directional drilling rigs, 700 are horizontal and 18 vertical.