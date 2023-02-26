5 dead in medical plane crash in U.S. Nevada

Five people on board a medical plane were all killed after the plane crashed Friday night in the southwestern U.S. state of Nevada, authorities said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Care Flight, a program of the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA), said in a news release that a Pilatus PC-12 aircraft went off radar Friday at approximately 9:45 p.m. local time (0545 GMT Saturday) near Stagecoach, Nevada.

The five people on board were a pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient and a patient's family member, according to the news release.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the Lyon County Dispatch Center received multiple calls about a possible aircraft crash in Stagecoach Friday night and the plane was located by search and rescue teams later.

The sheriff's office said they have been coordinating with U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to determine the cause of the crash.