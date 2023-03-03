Boeing's Apaches achieve 5 mln flight hours

Boeing announced on Thursday that the U.S. Army's AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, built by the company in Arizona, have officially reached five million flight hours, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accomplishment is equivalent to flying nonstop for more than 208,333 days, or 570 years and nine months, the company said.

Since 1984 when the first AH-64 took flight, the U.S. Army has operated A, D and E-model Apaches. The U.S. Army currently operates D-model Apaches in addition to the AH-64E Apache, according to Boeing.

Boeing said it is upgrading the E-model to Version 6.5, which will include updated software, and integrating the Army's new improved turbine engine.

Additionally, the company announced the Modernized Apache in October 2022.