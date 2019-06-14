Minister: Agriculture production, exports growing in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on June 13 at 15:56)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Agriculture exports from Azerbaijan increased by 11 percent last year, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said at 5th EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

Agriculture production last year increased by 4.6 percent, and over the past decade - 2.4 times, he noted. The minister added that in 2018, the trade between Azerbaijan and the EU on agricultural products amounted to $237 million.

“Some $189 million accounted for the import of agricultural products in Azerbaijan, and about $48 million accounted for the exports from the country,” he said.

The EU-Azerbaijan business forum is underway in Baku.

The forum participants discuss business environment in Azerbaijan and the further development of such areas as agriculture, transport and logistics, ICT and tourism.

The forum is attended by officials and government representatives, as well as companies from Azerbaijan and the EU.

