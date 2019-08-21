Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 21 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 13.464 manats to 2,555.3890 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2648 manats to 29.0062 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 10.0045 manats to 1,438.6930 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 12.6905 manats to 2,524.4405 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Aug. 21, 2019 Aug. 20, 2019 Gold XAU 2,555.3890 2,541.9250 Silver XAG 29.0062 28.7414 Platinum XPT 1,438.6930 1,448.6975 Palladium XPD 2,524.4405 2,511.7500