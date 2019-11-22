Azerbaijani minister talks expanding, strengthening ties with Russia

MOSCOW, Russia, Nov. 22

By Artem Sokolov - Trend:

The development of interaction between Azerbaijani and Russian regions is a priority direction of ​​bilateral cooperation, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the opening of the 10th Russia-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum in Moscow, Trend reports Nov. 22.

Jabbarov said that Azerbaijan maintains economic ties with more than 70 Russian federal entities.

The minister noted that strengthening and expanding bilateral relations, identifying promising areas for further cooperation at the level of the Azerbaijani and the Russian leaders, set a new level of mutually beneficial interaction between the two countries.

Jabbarov also noted the special importance of participation of Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva in the current anniversary forum, as part of her visit to Russia.

“The Interregional Forum is a unique platform which brings together both representatives of the business circles of our countries and officials who are directly responsible for expanding and deepening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries,” the minister said. “I think that the role and activities of the Business Councils give a special impetus to these contacts.”

“Azerbaijan attaches great importance to partnership with Russia, and we hope that the forum will make significant contribution to the development of active cooperation in all areas of the economy, especially in transport and logistics, agriculture, tourism, humanitarian spheres,” Jabbarov added. “At the same time, the forum will serve to strengthening and establishment of new partnership ties between business circles and will contribute to the further development of the Azerbaijani-Russian relations at a strategic level.”

The minister noted that as part of this forum, there are plans to open Azerbaijan’s pavilion at Russia’s Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy.

“This is a very important event,” Jabbarov added. “We hope that the pavilion will become another important platform for promoting new opportunities, continuing existing contacts and deepening ties in the trade, economic and humanitarian fields.”

The 10th Russia-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum is being held Nov. 22-23 in Moscow, organized by Russia’s Ministry for Economic Development and Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry. The forum is attended by Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, Chairperson of Russia’s Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko, Azerbaijani and Russian economy ministers Mikayil Jabbarov and Maxim Oreshkin, Russian governors and heads of executive authorities of Azerbaijani cities and districts, as well as business representatives from both countries.

