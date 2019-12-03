Baku Higher Oil School, Texas A&M International University sign Memorandum of Understanding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) between the BHOS and the Texas A&M International University (TAMIU).

The memorandum mainly provides for the exchange of teachers and students, conducting joint research activities, exchange of teaching materials and databases, organization of joint conferences and symposia.

The document is valid for a period of 5 years.

It will be recalled that during a meeting held at the Baku Higher Oil School between BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov and TAMIU Vice-Rector for Research and Sponsorship Projects John Kilburn issues related to the systematic exchange of teaching materials, involvement of teaching and administrative personnel in the education and research activities, expansion of scientific and educational exchanges of students and teachers for developing scientific and teaching activities in both universities were discussed.

Note that over 7,500 students study at TAMIU for a bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in art, science, business administration, medicine and other fields.

The university also provides undergraduate studies in systems engineering.

