Baku Higher Oil School marks Youth Day (PHOTO)

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) hosted a special event to celebrate Azerbaijan National Youth Day.

The ceremony was attended by BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations Union Faig Mammadov, Chairman of the NAP Youth Union Seymur Orujov, the BHOS students, professors, teachers and administration staff members.

The celebration started with playing the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In his welcoming speech, Rector Elmar Gasimov extended his cordial congratulations on the National Youth Day to the BHOS students and all Azerbaijani young people. He reminded that the foundation for the state youth policy in the country was laid by national leader Heydar Aliyev and that Azerbaijan National Youth Day, which is celebrated every year on February 2, was declared by the degree signed by the great leader on this day in 1997.

“The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev pays close attention to the interests and needs of the young generation of the country. The special State Program is successfully implemented in this direction, new Youth Centers are opened in the regions, and all necessary support is provided to Azerbaijani young people’s education, development and international integration”, the rector said.

Other speakers congratulated the BHOS students and urged them to work hard for the social and economic development of the country.

Speaking at the event on behalf of BHOS graduates, Process Engineer at BP Anar Badalbeyli congratulated the young people on the Youth Day and shared his success story with them.

Speaking at the event on behalf of BHOS students, Board Chairman of the Student Youth Organization of Baku Higher Oil School, the second-year student of the Petroleum Engineering Department Lala Ismailzade congratulated all engineering students on the Youth Day.

Within the event dedicated to the Youth Day, the members of the team that developed the startup project Climasel and the head of this startup project Amir Reza Vakhshuri were awarded. Recall that the project Climasel took the second place in Azerbaijan at the Creative Business Cup and Climate Launchpad competitions. Innovative Climasel panels save 25% of the energy consumed by air conditioners.

At the event, the members of the Can of Duty team of Baku Higher Oil School, which took the second place in the CanSat Azerbaijan 2019 competition organized by Azercosmos Open Joint Stock Company, were awarded.

Awards were also presented to the winners of the III Robot Olympiad, organized by the Azerbaijan Academy of Robotics Engineering and the Public Union for Youth Education, Training, Vocation and Development Centre.

Within the framework of the event, the head of the NAR team, the head of the Process Automation Engineering Department of BHOS, associate professor Nailya Allahverdiyeva and the members of the NAR team, which represented Azerbaijan at the World Robot Olympiad in Hungary, were also awarded.

The project Intrusion Detection System for Apache2 WebServer, developed by students of the Process Automation Engineering Department, won the first place at the Hackathon-2019 competition held by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies as part of the International Cybersecurity Week. This project was declared the “Project of the Year” at the Baku Higher Oil School.

Rector Elmar Gasimov declared the students of the Chemical Engineering Department of BHOS Kanan Sadiqov and Sanan Hasanzade “Students of the Year” for their active participation in organizing social events among students and presented each of them with a Certificate of Appreciation.

President of BHOS’ section of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), the 3rd year student of the Petroleum Engineering Department Togrul Tahirov was declared the “Most Active Club Leader”.

The 2nd year student of the Petroleum Engineering Department Inyama Somtochukwu Chidinma was declared the “Most Active Foreign Student of the Year” for her active participation in events held at Baku Higher Oil School.

The 4th year student of the Process Automation Engineering Department Nigar Ahmedova was declared the “Most Ambitious Student of the Year” for the excellent results she achieved during the winter examination session.

The second-year student of the Petroleum Engineering Department Ukaiwe Stephen Friday was named the “Most Assiduous Student of the Year” for the good results he attained during the winter examination session.

The 5th year student of the Chemical Engineering Department Javid Majidov was named “The Best Actor of the Year” for the successful performance of the role of Mashadi Ibad in the operetta “If Not That One, Then This One”, which was played on the stage of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater by BHOS students.

Within the framework of the event, an awarding ceremony was also held for the students who had actively participated in the sports life of the Higher School.

Thus, the clubs Warriors (I place), “13” (II place) and Mubariz (III place) of foundation course students and the clubs Vertex FC (I place), Forza BANM (II place) and Gremio CF (III place) of senior course students took the first three places in the Futzal tournament held among BHOS students in the 2019/2020 academic year.

The first-year student of the Petroleum Engineering Department Oktay Kazimli, who scored 26 goals in the tournament, was declared the “King of QOL” among foundation course students. The 2nd year student of the Chemical Engineering Department Malik Babayev, who scored 29 goals, was declared the “King of QOL” among senior course students.

Also, within the Futzal tournament, the 3rd year student of the Chemical Engineering Department Rashad Alekperov was declared the “Best Forward”, the 2nd year student of the Petroleum Engineering Department Ugur Pashayev was named the “Best Midfielder” and the 4th year student of the Petroleum Engineering Department Vusal Iskandarov - “The best goalkeeper”.

The teams ChemBallers (I place), Max Factor (II place) and NKB (New kids on the block) (III place) took the first three places in the women's volleyball tournament held in BHOS in the 2019/2020 academic year. And the teams Scutoid (I place), Chemystery (II place) and Vertex VC (III place) took the first three places in the men's volleyball tournament.

In the chess tournament held among BHOS students in the 2019/2020 academic year, the first three places were taken by the first-year student of the Process Automation Engineering Department Gahraman Kazimli (I place), the second-year

Master's Degree student Nizam Zahidli (II place) and the 4th year student of the Process Automation Engineering Department Kamal Bagirli (III place).

In the table tennis tournament held among BHOS students in the 2019/2020 academic year, the first three places were taken by the 2nd year student of the Process Automation Engineering Department Rafig Lahijov (I place), the 4th year student of the Chemical Engineering Department Iman Gurbanli (II place) and the 3rd year student of the Chemical Engineering Department Kanan Gojayev (III place).

The teams Give Me Five (III place), YWLYP (II place) and Fab Five (I place) of foundation course students took the first three places in the intellectual game “What? Where? When?” held at BHOS in the 2019/2020 academic year.

The event dedicated to the Youth Day ended with a concert program.

