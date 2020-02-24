Message of press-service of Azerbaijan Airlines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

In connection with numerous appeals, the press-service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC reports that Buta Airways currently does not plan to make changes to the current flight schedule to Iran.

"In particular, low-cost airline Buta Airways that operates daily flights on the Baku-Tehran-Baku route, plans to continue the flights in accordance with the current schedule. Also, I would like to inform that Heydar Aliyev International Airport and other airports of Azerbaijan will not impose any restrictions on flights operated by Iran Air", - AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov said.

In addition, the relevant structures of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport together with the State Customs Committee and the Ministry of Healthcare of Azerbaijan have strengthened the sanitary-quarantine control on flights arriving from Iran, additional measures will be taken in this direction.