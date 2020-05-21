AZAL continues to carry out charter flights to return Azerbaijani citizens (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21
Trend:
“Azerbaijan Airlines” (AZAL), the national air carrier of the country, continues to carry out charter flights to return Azerbaijani citizens to their homeland.
“Thus, on May 21, “Azerbaijan Airlines” performed a charter flight from Warsaw to Baku with 100 of our compatriots on board,” the statement said.
In accordance with the established rules, all passengers arriving from the capital of Poland were put in quarantine.
Earlier this week, in accordance with a plan determined by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, AZAL performed a charter flight from Berlin.
