Azerbaijan discloses amount of compensation paid to depositors of four closed banks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

By Zhale Qasimova – Trend:

The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) paid the compensation worth 519 million manats ($305 million) for 22,126 depositors of AtaBank, Amrah Bank, AG Bank, and NBC Bank, Trend reports referring to ADIF.

Some 3,800 depositors of AG Bank received the compensation worth 71.7 million manats ($42.2 million), 3,800 depositors of NBC Bank - 110.5 million manats ($65 million), 8,900 depositors of AtaBank - 207.3 million manats ($121.9 million), and 5,400 depositors of Amrah Bank - 129.9 million manats ($76.4 million).

The compensation has been paid to the depositors of AtaBank and Amrah Bank since June 1, 2020, and in non-cash form through debit cards of Kapital Bank OJSC.

The process of paying the compensation to the depositors of AG Bank and NBC Bank was launched on June 16, 2020. The compensation is being paid in non-cash form through the debit cards of the International Bank of Azerbaijan OJSC.

The CBA has liquidated the licenses of these banks.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 15)