Southern Gas Corridor is incredible success story - US expert

Economy 14 July 2021 15:15 (UTC+04:00)
Nike loses fight against EU probe into Dutch tax deal
Kazakhstan twofold decreases exports to Bulgaria amid COVID-19
German economic recovery at full swing - ministry
Latest
Uzbekistan has promising potential in wind and solar power development - EBRD Oil&Gas 16:21
US McAfee company discloses most widespread malware in 1Q2021 ICT 16:06
Nike loses fight against EU probe into Dutch tax deal US 16:00
Volume of cargo loaded-unloaded in Iran’s Shahid Bahonar port increases Transport 15:51
Iran shares data on production of steel products Business 15:47
Georgia's budget spending to increase Finance 15:38
Funding for unified agro-project to increase in Georgia Finance 15:37
Azerbaijan to hold auction for vehicles of state entities Society 15:37
Saudi Arabia, UAE reach compromise oil output deal Arab World 15:30
Iran to launch numerous highway projects Business 15:28
Iran's saffron exporters feel pressure by foreign currency policy Business 15:26
Azerbaijan presents sports uniform of national team for Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo Society 15:25
Israeli high-tech raises record $11.9 billion in first half of 2021 Israel 15:20
Iran should offer refinery feedstock via Energy Exchange - CEO of Iran Energy Exchange Business 15:20
Putin, Kerry confirm that Russia and US have common interests in climate sphere Russia 15:19
Gold price in Azerbaijan rising Finance 15:03
Uzbekistan to purchase Russian trains for subway Transport 15:00
Iranian president emphasizes importance of JCPOA negotiations Politics 14:52
Azerbaijan's Azersu opens tender on water supply system construction services Tenders 14:51
Azerbaijan's Agrarian Service Agency signs contract for purchase of vehicles Economy 14:45
Georgia secures Pfizer vaccine Georgia 14:44
Victims give testimony at trial in Baku over Armenian terrorists who tortured Azerbaijani captives (PHOTO) Politics 14:40
BHOS graduate hits record in Azerbaijan Society 14:39
Iran's government issues license to big industries for building power plants Business 14:34
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy batteries Tenders 14:31
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry firmly condemn Armenia's attempts to disrupt fragile peace in region Politics 14:31
Azerbaijani president attends inauguration of DOST center in Absheron (PHOTO) Politics 14:22
President Aliyev attends ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs and war disabled in Khojasan settlement (PHOTO) Politics 14:18
Azerbaijani president receives mayor of Tbilisi Politics 14:16
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for July 14 Society 14:00
Azerbaijani oil prices up Finance 13:44
Turkey reveals volume of cargo handled through local ports from China Turkey 13:44
Turkmenistan reveals number of registered domain names ICT 13:43
Activities in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port decrease Transport 13:42
Russian media outlet publishes article on Azerbaijan's liberated territories Politics 13:38
Over 5,000 members of families of martyrs and disabled during war attracted to self-employment program – President Aliyev Politics 13:35
Amount of loans issued to startups in Iran increase Finance 13:27
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 14 Finance 13:26
Iran's Persian Gulf Mobin Energy Company shares data on revenues Oil&Gas 13:17
We also solve problems of civilians deprived of their houses during war - Azerbaijani President Politics 13:16
First independent newspaper published in Soviet period Society 13:14
Azerbaijan resolving employment issues of war participants and private sector responds positively to appeals - President Aliyev Politics 13:13
State provided 10 thousand families of martyrs and veterans with apartments, private houses - President Aliyev Politics 13:06
Armenia fires at positions of Azerbaijani army in Nakhchivan direction, one wounded Politics 12:53
Kyrgyzstan’s volume of industrial production makes KGS 154 bln Kyrgyzstan 12:46
Government securities trading value down at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange Business 12:45
Lavrov, along with other SCO foreign ministers, received by Tajikistan’s president Tajikistan 12:40
U.S. consumer prices post largest gain in 13 years US 12:38
Prime Minister Modi and Jaishankar to chair UNSC meetings during Indian presidency next month Other News 12:32
Serum Institute of India to begin Sputnik V manufacturing from September: RDIF Other News 12:32
Azerbaijani ministry talks including citizens contraindicated to COVID-19 vaccine Society 12:29
In first for Gulf, UAE opens embassy in Israel, hails trade ties Israel 12:24
India needs foreign exchange reserves buffer to tackle exchange rate volatility: Raghuram Rajan Other News 12:15
Indian Govt likely to appoint National Maritime Security Coordinator Other News 12:14
Baku court announces data of next trial over Armenians accused of espionage against Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 12:12
Launch of BHIM-UPI in Bhutan will help strengthen bilateral ties Other News 12:02
Navy adds another plane to upgrade surveillance Other News 12:01
Afghanistan Says May Seek India Military Assistance If Taliban Talks Fail Other News 12:00
India’s fuel demand recovers as lockdowns ease Other News 11:57
Uzbekistan organizes textile supplies to Iran Business 11:51
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange trading value increases year on year Finance 11:50
Electricity generation of thermal power plants in Iran increases Oil&Gas 11:49
Turkmenistan reveals production data of Dashoguz cotton spinning factory Business 11:48
Georgia reports 1,663 new coronavirus cases for July 14 Georgia 11:46
Azerbaijan's Health Ministry talks need of injecting three doses of COVID-19 vaccine Society 11:35
UK inflation surges to 2.5%, highest in nearly 3 years Europe 11:21
Certificate of immunity in Azerbaijan to be unlimited for certain group of citizens Society 11:19
Kazakhstan reports jump in revenues from air cargo transportation Transport 11:11
Kazakhstan talks data on trade with EAEU countries over 5M2021 Business 11:02
CNPC to construct onshore structures at Turkmen gas fields Oil&Gas 11:00
Iran may enrich uranium to 90 percent – Hassan Rouhani Nuclear Program 10:59
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale July 14 Oil&Gas 10:46
Iranian currency rates for July 14 Finance 10:45
Georgian dried fruit producer to sell its products through Amazon Business 10:45
Certificate of immunity in Azerbaijan to be unlimited - Health Ministry Society 10:37
Kazakhstan unveils value of payments of compulsory vehicle insurance Finance 10:32
Kazakhstan’s national postal operator opens tender to buy construction materials Tenders 10:31
Kaltura sets lower terms for Nasdaq IPO Israel 10:24
EIA predicts decline in Brent crude oil price Oil&Gas 10:17
Illegal Armenian troops open fire at positions of Azerbaijani Army around Shusha Politics 10:10
Russian inspectors to visit military facility in Slovenia on July 15 Russia 10:01
Oil prices slip as drop in Chinese crude imports rings alarm bells on demand US 09:59
China attaches importance to strengthening ties with Turkmenistan Business 09:58
Turkey second main exporter of electric cars to Uzbekistan Transport 09:54
Latvian ministry talks mutual direct investments with Georgia Finance 09:53
India assures Afghanistan of cooperation in strengthening consensus for political settlement Other News 09:37
Kazakhstan twofold boosts exports to Iran Finance 09:36
Iran talks trade with Afghanistan amid recent Taliban actions Business 09:24
1,398 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 09:23
Liabilities of Baku branch of Bank Melli Iran increase in 2Q2021 Finance 09:14
Kazakhstan considering issues related to implementation of digital currency Finance 09:10
17 killed, 5 injured after building collapses in east China's Jiangsu Other News 08:51
Baku branch of Bank Melli Iran completes 2Q2021 with profit Finance 08:28
Necessary permits to build new power plants in Iran issued Business 08:25
Kazakhstan sees record number of new daily COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:10
Volume of cargo shipment through Turkish BOTAS port disclosed Turkey 08:01
Export price of peaches and apricots up in Georgia Business 08:00
