Azerbaijan to start issuing subsidies to farmers depending on production volume - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Subsidies to farmers in Azerbaijan will be provided on the basis of production volume starting from 2022, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Agriculture, Vugar Huseynov, said, Trend reports.

According to Huseynov, the more a farmer produces, the more subsidies he will receive.

Earlier, subsidies were issued to farmers in accordance with the area of ​​the agricultural land, Huseynov reminded.

Husyenov said that sowing subsidies will not be paid to those entrepreneurs who have not entered the results of agrochemical soil analysis into the Electronic Agriculture Information System (EAIS) when declaring about crops.

