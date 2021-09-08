Expert reveals benefits of importing hybrid cars into Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The import of hybrid cars to Azerbaijan is cheaper than other cars, Arshad Huseynov, an expert on transport issues, lawyer, told Trend.

According to him, interest in hybrid cars has increased significantly, and now they're everywhere.

“When importing cars into the country, VAT, customs duty and excise tax are paid. Customs duty and excise tax are paid based on the volume of the engine. In hybrid cars, the engine is not very strong, so this means less taxes,” Huseynov said.

Hybrid cars also consume less fuel, he added.

Heuseynov said about two years ago there were issues regarding maintenance of hybrid cars, and buying spare parts.

"Now, hybrid car repair centers have opened in many places, spare parts are also available," he noted.